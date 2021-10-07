MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $647,923.38 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24.
- On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.
- On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.
- On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.
MXL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
