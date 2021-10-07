MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $647,923.38 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $647,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.

MXL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.