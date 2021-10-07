MayTech Global Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 6.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.52. The company had a trading volume of 204,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.29 and its 200-day moving average is $271.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

