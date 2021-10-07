MayTech Global Investments LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,376,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.06. The company had a trading volume of 251,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

