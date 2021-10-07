MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $198,468,755 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.13. 136,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average is $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.