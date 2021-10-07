MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 8,165 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 4.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $16.86 on Thursday, reaching $646.22. 21,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.00 and a 200 day moving average of $554.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

