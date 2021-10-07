McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.91 on Thursday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

