MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as high as C$18.21. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 7,115 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

