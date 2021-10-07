McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

MCD traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,515. The firm has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

