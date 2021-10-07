mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.99 and traded as low as C$5.80. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 66,252 shares traded.

MDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

