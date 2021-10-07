MEET.ONE Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $586,426.92 and $161,239.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

