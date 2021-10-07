megaBONK (MBONK) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $153,889.19 and approximately $6,357.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00231235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00103873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012084 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

