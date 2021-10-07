Megacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $278,304.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00332396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,684,094 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

