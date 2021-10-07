Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.80 and traded as high as C$6.84. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 3,401 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC started coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$88.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

