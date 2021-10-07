Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SMIZF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SMIZF stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

