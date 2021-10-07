Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

