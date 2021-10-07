Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLSPF remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

