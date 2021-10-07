Meme (MEME) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00351778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006355 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

