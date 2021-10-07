MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.24% of MercadoLibre worth $186,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $26.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,575.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,905. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,412.60 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,794.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,591.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.