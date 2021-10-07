MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moon Capital Management LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $24,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,548.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,971.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,094.86 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,794.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,591.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.