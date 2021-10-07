Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $537.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

