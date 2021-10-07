Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

MRK opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

