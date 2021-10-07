Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8,938.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,221 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 490,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.