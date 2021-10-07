Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Mercury General worth $39,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,254,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

