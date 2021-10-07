Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 200,142 shares.The stock last traded at $56.81 and had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

