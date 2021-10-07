Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 125,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
