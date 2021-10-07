Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 125,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

