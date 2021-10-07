Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $17.87 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $297,928.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.07 or 0.06609028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100311 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,088,151 coins and its circulating supply is 79,088,053 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

