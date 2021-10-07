Meter Governance Price Up 20.6% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00008468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.61 million and $93,177.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

