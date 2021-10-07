Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,805,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 23,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 715.0 days.

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.