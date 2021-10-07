MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of MGE Energy worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.97 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

