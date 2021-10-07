MIB Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $383,828.32 and $37.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00112135 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00022234 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002430 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,194,736 coins and its circulating supply is 152,892,808 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

