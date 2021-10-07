Michael Guthrie Sells 40,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40.

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.80. 6,980,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,455,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

