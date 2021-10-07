Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 339,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

