MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $714,702.77 and $45.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001887 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005541 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00046270 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

