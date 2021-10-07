Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.