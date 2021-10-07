Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after buying an additional 571,067 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after buying an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after buying an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

