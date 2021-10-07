Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

