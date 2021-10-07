Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bollard Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 479,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.