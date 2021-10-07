Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 537,796 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.2% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $149,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Microsoft by 12.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 479,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $270.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

