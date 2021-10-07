MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Cap of $91.51 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $91.51 million and $66.09 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

