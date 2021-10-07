MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00006475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and $141,180.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00353660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,780,860 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

