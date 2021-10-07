Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of Mimecast worth $302,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,908 shares of company stock worth $11,726,753. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $63.82 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.