Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 562,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,726,753. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after buying an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

