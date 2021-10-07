Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05). Approximately 18,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 130,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

About Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM)

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

