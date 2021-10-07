Mint Club 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,727.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $7,727.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

