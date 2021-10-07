MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 70% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $8,120.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,025.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.09 or 0.06695107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.00332951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.95 or 0.01136411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00100890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00516600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00347913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00333262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005384 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

