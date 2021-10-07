Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

