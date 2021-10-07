Mirrored Alibaba Hits Market Cap of $21.78 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $157.38 or 0.00292280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $409,591.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 138,362 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

