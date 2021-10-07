Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Cap of $26.51 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $26.51 million and $99,023.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $21.31 or 0.00039323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

