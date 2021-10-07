Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $55.35 or 0.00102129 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and approximately $69,220.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

