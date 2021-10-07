Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $800,591.40 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 661,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.