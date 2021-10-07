Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $127,493.60 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 661,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,401. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.